Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday. Approximately 1,348,399 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session's volume of 625,641 shares. The stock last traded at $40.21 and had previously closed at $40.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

Immunocore Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.79.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Immunocore by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 346,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 45,010 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,450,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Immunocore by 4,817.1% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,684,000 after purchasing an additional 956,204 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

