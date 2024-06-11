Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $13.18. Approximately 144,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 538,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Immatics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Immatics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.70. Immatics had a negative net margin of 107.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Immatics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 27,066 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at $498,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at $3,781,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at $1,318,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 8.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 400,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

