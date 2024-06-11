III Capital Management Buys 3,500 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

III Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,484,901,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,454,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,576,000 after purchasing an additional 103,510 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CRH by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,106,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,933,000 after purchasing an additional 937,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Trading Down 1.6 %

CRH traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.18. 10,325,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549,717. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.98.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CRH. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.28.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

