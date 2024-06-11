iExec RLC (RLC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.81 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $189.44 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00003936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010273 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,474.72 or 0.99979855 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012226 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004489 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00088351 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

