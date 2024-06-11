Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,837 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

NFLX stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $644.50. 2,064,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,574. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $664.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $613.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.70. The company has a market capitalization of $277.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. CICC Research started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.