Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 168,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 42,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 171,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.66. 1,364,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,974,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 116.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

