Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 168,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 42,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 171,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of ET traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.66. 1,364,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,974,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 116.51%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ET
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Dividend King ABM Industries is on Track for New Highs
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.