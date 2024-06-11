Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,828 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 374,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,090,000 after acquiring an additional 66,063 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 290.3% in the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 161,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 120,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 909,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock remained flat at $75.33 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,946,876 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

