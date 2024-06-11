Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,705,771. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.