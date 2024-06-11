Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $934,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $301.67. The company had a trading volume of 292,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $161.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

