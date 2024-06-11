Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $722,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,308,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,669,000 after buying an additional 307,109 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 67,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 49,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 336,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,234,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $161,893,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,103.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ICE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.32. The stock had a trading volume of 182,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.74 and its 200 day moving average is $130.73. The firm has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

