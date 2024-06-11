Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 112,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAA. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

PAA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. 166,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $19.03.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 109.48%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

