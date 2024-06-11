Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 116,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,768,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $89.34. 3,147,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,769. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $89.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

