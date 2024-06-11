Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 91,758 Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 91,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of Forum Energy Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 253,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

FET traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.65. 40,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.69. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

About Forum Energy Technologies

(Free Report)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Stories

