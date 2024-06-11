Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.
Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5 %
Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.11. The company had a trading volume of 431,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,873. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.08. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $160.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.
Insider Activity at Philip Morris International
In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
