Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.11. The company had a trading volume of 431,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,873. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.08. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $160.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.