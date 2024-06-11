Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,146,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in 374Water by 3.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 234,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 374Water by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 247,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 128,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 374Water by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,937,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
374Water Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SCWO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. 14,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,309. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. 374Water Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.45.
374Water Profile
374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 374Water
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Dividend King ABM Industries is on Track for New Highs
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- FuelCell Energy Ignites Short-Covering Rally, Don’t Buy Into It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.