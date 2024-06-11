Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,146,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in 374Water by 3.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 234,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 374Water by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 247,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 128,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 374Water by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,937,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. 14,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,309. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. 374Water Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.45.

374Water ( NASDAQ:SCWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. 374Water had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 406.05%.

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

