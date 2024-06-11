ICON (ICX) Reaches Market Cap of $181.64 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. In the last week, ICON has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. ICON has a market cap of $181.64 million and $3.95 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges.
ICON Profile
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,002,689,038 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,002,683,261.173758 with 1,002,683,224.7393757 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.18547792 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,886,141.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
