ICON (ICX) Reaches Market Cap of $181.64 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. In the last week, ICON has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. ICON has a market cap of $181.64 million and $3.95 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,002,689,038 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

