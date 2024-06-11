Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of HY opened at $76.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.42. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.58.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.79. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 3.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

