Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Holdings Trimmed by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,777,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,435 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71,962 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,463 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Hubbell by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,267,000 after acquiring an additional 248,493 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hubbell by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,195,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,538,000 after acquiring an additional 115,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBB. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HUBB traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.19. 9,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,323. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.37 and a 12-month high of $429.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

