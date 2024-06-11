HSBC Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $81.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at HSBC from $70.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Get Walmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,200,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,373,648. Walmart has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $536.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at $244,687,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock worth $642,307,702. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.