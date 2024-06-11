HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2756 per share by the computer maker on Saturday, July 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

HP has raised its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years. HP has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HP to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

HPQ stock opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. HP has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

