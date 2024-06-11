Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 36,870 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,870 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $62,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,952,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9,029.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 421,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after purchasing an additional 416,689 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,679,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.8% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,292,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,593,000 after acquiring an additional 277,507 shares during the period. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.6% in the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 658,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,012,000 after acquiring an additional 218,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.11. 404,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.70.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -469.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

