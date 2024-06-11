Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,370,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,210 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 2.57% of Fluor worth $171,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Fluor by 36.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 314,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 39.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,302,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,789,000 after acquiring an additional 76,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

FLR traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 101,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

