Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,740 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 598,655 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Synovus Financial worth $22,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,115,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 346.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 443,056 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 46,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 46.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 957,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,631,000 after buying an additional 301,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $72,201,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,984,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.03. 149,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,957. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

