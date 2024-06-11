Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,295,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 466,644 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Vodafone Group Public worth $150,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 7.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 35,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,487,954. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.469 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

