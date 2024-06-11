Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $84.20 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Omnicom Group worth $84,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after buying an additional 1,503,249 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,634,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 595,746 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,502,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,419,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.93. The company had a trading volume of 249,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,008. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

