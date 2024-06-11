Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $125.40 Million Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,558,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 366,910 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $125,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $8,652,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 34,005.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.36. 117,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

SLM Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

