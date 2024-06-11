Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 249,350 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Portland General Electric worth $54,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at $742,600.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,600.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,463 shares of company stock worth $274,064 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

POR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

