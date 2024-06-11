Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 964,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,490 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $76,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 52,475.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.92. The company had a trading volume of 105,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,717. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $88.91.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 317.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

