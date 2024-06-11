Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 996,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Horace Mann Educators worth $32,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,840 shares of company stock valued at $246,876 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

NYSE HMN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.68. 28,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,836. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.28.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.17). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

