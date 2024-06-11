Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lifted by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.74. 2,648,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,963. The company has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $211.06.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

