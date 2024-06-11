Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,102,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $440,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,754. The company has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $211.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.91.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

