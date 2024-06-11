holoride (RIDE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.12 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $76,248.77 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,662.44 or 0.05277781 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00046352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00014870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00016008 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011277 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002391 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,710,820 tokens. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 856,710,820 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00527321 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $66,395.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.