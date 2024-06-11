holoride Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, holoride has traded 12% lower against the dollar. holoride has a market cap of $3.64 million and $101,749.65 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.32 or 0.05263402 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00047556 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009196 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00015275 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002499 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,710,820 tokens. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 856,710,820 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00480386 USD and is down -9.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $81,707.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

