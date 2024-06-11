Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Position Lowered by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,902 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.36% of Hologic worth $60,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,529,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Hologic by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hologic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69,494 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 433,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 66,158 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.15. The company had a trading volume of 566,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,021. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

