Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) versus SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Critical Contrast

Hilltop and SouthState are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. SouthState pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hilltop pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SouthState pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hilltop has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and SouthState has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. SouthState is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.1% of Hilltop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of SouthState shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Hilltop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of SouthState shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilltop $1.13 billion 1.72 $109.65 million $1.71 17.47 SouthState $2.23 billion 2.48 $494.31 million $6.13 11.87

This table compares Hilltop and SouthState’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SouthState has higher revenue and earnings than Hilltop. SouthState is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilltop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Hilltop has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthState has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hilltop and SouthState’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilltop 6.95% 5.24% 0.67% SouthState 20.91% 9.24% 1.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hilltop and SouthState, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilltop 0 2 0 0 2.00 SouthState 0 3 4 0 2.57

Hilltop presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.10%. SouthState has a consensus price target of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.10%. Given SouthState’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SouthState is more favorable than Hilltop.

Summary

SouthState beats Hilltop on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance. It also provides treasury management, asset management, check cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking, bill pay, and overdraft privilege services; and estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts services, as well as automated teller machines. The Broker-Dealer segment offers public finance services that assist public entities in originating, syndicating, and distributing securities of municipalities and political subdivisions; specialized advisory and investment banking services; advice and guidance to arbitrage rebate compliance, portfolio management, and local government investment pool administration; advisory services and products for derivatives and commodities; agricultural insurance; and sells, trades in, and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate bonds, and municipal bonds; mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities and structured products; and provides asset and liability management advisory, clearing, retail, and securities lending services. The Mortgage Origination segment offers fixed and adjustable rate mortgages, jumbo, new construction, Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment, as well as business, agriculture, real estate-secured (mortgage), home improvement, and manufactured housing loans. In addition, it provides debit card, mobile services, funds transfer products and services, and treasury management services comprising merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, and other treasury services, as well as asset and wealth management, and other fiduciary and private banking services. Further, the company offers safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, wire transfer, brokerage services, and alternative investment products, including annuities, mutual funds, and trust management services; and credit cards, letters of credit, and home equity lines of credit. The company also serves its customers through online, mobile, and telephone banking platforms. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SouthState Corporation in July 2013. SouthState Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

