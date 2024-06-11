Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Down 5.4%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.49. 420,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,660,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $552.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,713,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963,503 shares in the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 100,603 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,226,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,529,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 28.6% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,109,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 469,548 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

