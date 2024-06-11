Hermez Network Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $154.74 million and approximately $14,527.24 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.24 or 0.00006167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010192 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,525.75 or 0.99776757 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012246 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00090795 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.28478048 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,000.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

