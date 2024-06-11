Hermez Network 1-Day Volume Hits $30,962.37 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $153.83 million and $30,962.37 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.21 or 0.00006234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010343 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,839.56 or 0.99822550 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012204 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004470 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00089684 BTC.

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.21945976 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $30,640.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

