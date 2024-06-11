Hedera Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.11 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and approximately $85.29 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00046858 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,751,723,073 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,751,723,072.86414 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08878899 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $75,791,129.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.