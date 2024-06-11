Head-To-Head Review: Argo Blockchain (ARBK) & Its Peers

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) is one of 107 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Argo Blockchain to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Argo Blockchain and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 2 1 0 2.33 Argo Blockchain Competitors 437 1634 2478 76 2.47

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus price target of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 64.82%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 7.47%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain -54.06% -4,172.69% -35.97% Argo Blockchain Competitors -90.81% -132.92% -20.98%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Argo Blockchain and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain’s peers have a beta of 5.27, meaning that their average stock price is 427% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Argo Blockchain and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $50.56 million -$35.03 million -2.88 Argo Blockchain Competitors $2.67 billion $385.89 million 4.47

Argo Blockchain’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain. Argo Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Argo Blockchain peers beat Argo Blockchain on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

