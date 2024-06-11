Head-To-Head Analysis: Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) and CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) and CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Deutsche Post has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CaixaBank has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Post and CaixaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Post 4.33% 15.03% 5.25% CaixaBank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Post $88.48 billion N/A $3.98 billion $3.15 13.42 CaixaBank $24.18 billion 1.72 $5.21 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Deutsche Post and CaixaBank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CaixaBank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Deutsche Post.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Deutsche Post and CaixaBank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Post 0 0 1 0 3.00 CaixaBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Deutsche Post pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. CaixaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Deutsche Post pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Deutsche Post beats CaixaBank on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment provides air, ocean, and overland freight forwarding services; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. This segment's business model is based on brokering transport services between customers and freight carriers. The Supply Chain segment delivers customized supply chain solutions to its customers based on modular components, including warehousing and transport services; and value-added services, such as e-fulfilment, omnichannel solutions and returns management, lead logistics partner, real estate solutions, service logistics, and packaging solutions for various industrial sectors. The eCommerce Solutions segment provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-time definite international services. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail communication, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for the delivery of goods; and offers additional services, such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. Deutsche Post AG was founded in 1490 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services. In addition, the company is involved in the real estate business. It has branches and ATMs in Spain; and branches and ATMs in Portugal. CaixaBank, S.A. was founded in 1904 and is based in Valencia, Spain.

