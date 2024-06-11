HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HCA. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $325.59.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $341.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.91. The firm has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $342.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

