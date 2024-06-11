HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $287.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $7.66.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $176,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

