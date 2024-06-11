HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FDMT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.63.

FDMT stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.89. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $44,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,206.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 19,236 shares of company stock worth $607,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $141,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

See Also

