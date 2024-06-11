Harber Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,241 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,789,000 after buying an additional 35,722 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,072,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,901,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 1.7 %

CRUS traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.52. 425,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,766. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.89. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $120.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,768.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,768.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $773,950 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Stories

