Harber Asset Management LLC Acquires 43,436 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Harber Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares during the period. MiX Telematics accounts for 1.4% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC owned about 2.89% of MiX Telematics worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 53,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 535,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MIXT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of MiX Telematics stock remained flat at $14.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. MiX Telematics Limited has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.