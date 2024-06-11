Hancock Whitney Corp Takes $12.16 Million Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EG traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.82. 22,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,864. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.31 earnings per share. Everest Group’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EG

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.