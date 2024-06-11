Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 1,884 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.2% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 142,007 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.0% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 59,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,135,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,389,629. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.27 and a one year high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,547 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

