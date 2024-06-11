Hancock Whitney Corp Has $37.39 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.4% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $37,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $214.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518,926. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.21.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

