Hancock Whitney Corp Has $20.66 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for 0.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.05% of W.W. Grainger worth $20,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 15.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $809,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 14.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.3 %

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $894.51. 20,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $949.23 and its 200-day moving average is $914.89.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.61 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.